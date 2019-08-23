AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.21

AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 39475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

About AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

