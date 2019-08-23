Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent reported strong fiscal third-quarter results on broad-based growth in all its product lines. The company also raised its guidance for full year 2019. The company’s expanding product portfolio, end-market strength and robust performance in Americas, China and Europe are key growth drivers. Moreover, the company’s decision to divest/wind up underperforming businesses is beneficial for its core operations. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments towards more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are positive. Notably, shares of Agilent have outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, macro weakness in some regions, higher expenses and unfavorable foreign exchange remain concerns.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.77.

A stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.50. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

