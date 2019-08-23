AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.77

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 1211593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. ING Group raised AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CL King raised AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AEGON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 66.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 1,698,575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 3,800.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 600,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 585,409 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AEGON by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 530,745 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AEGON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AEGON during the second quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

