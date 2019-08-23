Aegeus (AEG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,712.00

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Aegeus has a market capitalization of $37,738.00 and approximately $2,712.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Aegeus has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00260395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.01304028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aegeus’ total supply is 39,267,785 coins and its circulating supply is 34,706,463 coins. The official website for Aegeus is aegeus.io . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aegeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aegeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

