Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) traded down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $44.94, 1,621,621 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 344,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
About Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.
Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.