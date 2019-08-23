Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) traded down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $44.94, 1,621,621 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 344,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

