Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Sidoti Analysts

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) has been assigned a $115.00 price objective by investment analysts at Sidoti in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADUS. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $92.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.04. 20,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,307. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.10.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $82,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,990 shares of company stock valued at $33,887,628 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Addus Homecare by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Addus Homecare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Addus Homecare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus Homecare by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Addus Homecare by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.