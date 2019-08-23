ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

ACCO stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $936.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.89 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 19,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $189,781.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

