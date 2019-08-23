Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.61. The company has a market cap of $876.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. Accent Group has a twelve month low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of A$1.71 ($1.21). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.49.

Get Accent Group alerts:

In other Accent Group news, insider Michael Hapgood sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13), for a total value of A$204,852.00 ($145,285.11).

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.