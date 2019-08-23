Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

ACST has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Aegis started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.56.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

