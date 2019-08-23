Aave Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance and ABCC. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $4.43 million and $217,738.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $508.51 or 0.04886454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bibox, Kyber Network, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, BiteBTC and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

