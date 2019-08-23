A J. Fanelli Purchases 1,000 Shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Director A J. Fanelli purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $17,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $16.12 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.