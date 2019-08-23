$85.10 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report sales of $85.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.86 million and the lowest is $74.90 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $59.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $436.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.20 million to $466.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $521.57 million, with estimates ranging from $452.20 million to $630.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,796. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

