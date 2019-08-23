$630.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $630.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $624.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $600.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $97.52. 681,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,901. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $104.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $2,003,618.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,097.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,126 shares of company stock worth $3,760,671. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.