603 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.86.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $382.28. 25,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,629. The firm has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $386.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

