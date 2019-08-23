$529.95 Million in Sales Expected for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will post sales of $529.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the lowest is $523.89 million. Rexnord posted sales of $524.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. 792,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,508. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $146,453.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,628.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 76,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $2,167,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,601.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,727 shares of company stock worth $3,538,329. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,209,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,374,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,680 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 767,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rexnord by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,292,000 after acquiring an additional 534,335 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

