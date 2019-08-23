5,150 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 684,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 205,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,920,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 211,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,587. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $436.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

