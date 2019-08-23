4NEW (KWATT) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $43,783.00 and $13,220.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, LATOKEN and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00261998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.01307153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021742 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00095211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000417 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Exrates, Hotbit, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.