49,109 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.53. 12,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $58.08.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

