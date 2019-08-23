4,879 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

AIV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 436,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

