48,444 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. 52,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,555,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.