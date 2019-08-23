3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $155.63 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.20 and its 200-day moving average is $186.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

