$288.12 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report sales of $288.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.98 million and the highest is $288.60 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $254.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,361,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 866,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.