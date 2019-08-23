$258.00 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report $258.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.50 million. Archrock reported sales of $232.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $992.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $238.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. 33,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,447. Archrock has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,550 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,229.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider D Bradley Childers purchased 12,050 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $98,689.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 202,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

