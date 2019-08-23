232,503 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.11. 24,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,382. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

