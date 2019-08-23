$23.16 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce sales of $23.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the highest is $24.52 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $45.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $118.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $119.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.84 million, with estimates ranging from $122.27 million to $129.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 389.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. Argus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Shares of LGND stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 227,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,110. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $278.62.

In related news, Director Sunil Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,936.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason Aryeh acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.01 per share, with a total value of $27,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,946.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $927,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,990,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

