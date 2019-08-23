2,148 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.89. 85,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.01. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $223.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

