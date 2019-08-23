$2.29 Million in Sales Expected for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to post $2.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.55 million. Uniqure posted sales of $3.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full year sales of $7.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.69 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.13. 569,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,542. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $451,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,230 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $388,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,406 shares in the company, valued at $745,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,460 shares of company stock worth $2,413,195 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 10,900.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

