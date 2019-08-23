144 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $177.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,101. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $139.15 and a twelve month high of $187.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.69 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.