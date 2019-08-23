$124.12 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report $124.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.80 million and the highest is $124.33 million. Paylocity posted sales of $100.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $565.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.30 million to $568.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $677.90 million, with estimates ranging from $666.65 million to $690.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paylocity to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.67.

PCTY stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.68. 376,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,604. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $111.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $480,050.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,415,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,359,890.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 140,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $14,242,543.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,415,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,616,463.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,844 shares of company stock worth $26,743,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after acquiring an additional 654,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8,106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,083,000 after buying an additional 264,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,008,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,096,000 after buying an additional 171,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

