11,378 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Bought by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. J M Smucker makes up approximately 1.1% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 51.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after buying an additional 1,303,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,581,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after buying an additional 171,185 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 8.9% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,519,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,974,000 after purchasing an additional 124,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,480,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

SJM stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.27. 397,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,843. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

