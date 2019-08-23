10,902 Shares in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $51,977,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,951,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 357.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 115.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 161,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 167,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,404 shares in the company, valued at $142,726,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,687 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,297. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.03. The company had a trading volume of 335,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,136. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $204.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.09 and a beta of 1.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Compass Point began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.95.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

