$107.21 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to post sales of $107.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.02 million and the highest is $107.40 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $84.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year sales of $461.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.62 million to $461.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $493.00 million, with estimates ranging from $484.70 million to $501.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORR. TheStreet lowered Forrester Research from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:FORR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.29. 46,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,092. Forrester Research has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford purchased 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $99,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,236.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.