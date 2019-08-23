10,000 Shares in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday.

CUZ stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.06. 392,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

