$10.83 Million in Sales Expected for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will post $10.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.28 million and the highest is $11.47 million. Shotspotter posted sales of $9.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year sales of $42.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.10 million to $43.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.80 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $63.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. Shotspotter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

SSTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

SSTI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.63. 206,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $317.11 million, a PE ratio of -106.27 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 55,000 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $2,470,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of Shotspotter stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,483 shares of company stock worth $3,647,017 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shotspotter by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Shotspotter by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in Shotspotter in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Shotspotter by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

