$1.27 EPS Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.19. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,199,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,650.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $95,003,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $443,706,000 after acquiring an additional 915,937 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth about $49,406,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Science Applications International by 4,190.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 592,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,252,000 after acquiring an additional 578,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth about $40,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. 14,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,096. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

