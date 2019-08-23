-$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Polarityte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the highest is ($0.95). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Polarityte.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

PTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Polarityte in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of Polarityte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.41.

NASDAQ PTE traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,964. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. Polarityte has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

In other Polarityte news, CFO Paul Elliot Mann bought 35,000 shares of Polarityte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $318,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,000 shares of company stock worth $293,680. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polarityte (PTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.