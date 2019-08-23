-$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($5.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($3.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 65,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 342,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,041. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

