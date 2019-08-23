$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFAB) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s earnings. Unique Fabricating posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Unique Fabricating will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unique Fabricating.

Unique Fabricating (NASDAQ:UFAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million.

NASDAQ:UFAB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,816. Unique Fabricating has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

