Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes Position in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Spotify by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Spotify by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.94. 41,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,509. Spotify has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.10.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. UBS Group lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.