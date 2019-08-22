Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 780 Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ebix were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Ebix by 813.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,117. Ebix Inc has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $144.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Further Reading: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.