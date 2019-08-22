Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $88,000 in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 114,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,911. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. Stitch Fix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.06 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 223,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $6,347,405.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $58,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,030,037 shares of company stock valued at $29,388,407. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

