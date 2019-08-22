Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $111,000 in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 33.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 703,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $22,129,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 65.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 420,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 165,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $15,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $4,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,825,089 shares of company stock worth $472,738,900. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.33. 16,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,690. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

