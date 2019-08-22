Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 103.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNOB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 57,072.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,842. The stock has a market cap of $717.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.90. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.88 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

