Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 800 Shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Manitowoc by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Manitowoc by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Manitowoc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 304,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 11,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. Manitowoc Company Inc has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $515.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $83,955.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.