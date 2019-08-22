Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,021 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 284.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 21.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in International Seaways by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 403,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Seaways by 89.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

INSW stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. International Seaways Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.97 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.