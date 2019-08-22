Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Trading Down 9.1%

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.51, approximately 640,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,099,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

ZSAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.54.

The company has a market cap of $48.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Corp will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Aisling Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 900.0% during the second quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 118.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 957,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 519,305 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zosano Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

