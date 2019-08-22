ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 662,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 766,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million and a PE ratio of -11.11.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

