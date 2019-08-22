Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading 11.5% Higher

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 285,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 242,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.
