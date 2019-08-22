Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Trading 11.5% Higher

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 285,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 242,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 1,523.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104,723 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

