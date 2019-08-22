Zillow Group (Z) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2019 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2019 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/8/2019 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2019 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/26/2019 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,861. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 690,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $29,007,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,941 shares of company stock worth $10,382,205. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,564,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,480,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,814,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,872 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,581,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,880 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

