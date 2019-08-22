Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $64.84 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Coinhub, OTCBTC and BitForex. Zilliqa has a market cap of $64.84 million and $6.32 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00268459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01333814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00095891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, BitForex, BitMart, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Bitbns, HitBTC, Upbit, WazirX, BiteBTC, Hotbit, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin, DEx.top, Coinhub, Binance, GOPAX, Koinex, UEX, Huobi, Tokenomy, Coinone, Korbit, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, Bithumb, FCoin, AirSwap, DDEX, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

